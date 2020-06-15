€1 million aid for Costa Blanca SMEs, shops and self-employed in Mazarron

Mazarron Council on Spain’s Costa Blanca has allocated €1 million aid for SMEs, shops and self-employed hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

AND to try to process applications as “quickly and efficiently” as possible, there will be a restructuring of offices.

Deputy head of Finance, Ginés Campillo, said: “In the coming days, an Information Office, Grants and Subsidies will be opened in order to inform citizens about the various measures of economic and social assistance to address the crisis developed by the Covid-19.”

The office will be located in the basement of the Department of Finance, with staff from the council itself and the CIME, to also process the reduction of waste and water rates to zero.

“With this measure, we hope that the process is done much faster and more effectively,” said Campillo, adding: “Work is underway to make the council more agile and dynamic, working to make it a leading office in a municipality.”