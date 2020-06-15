COVID 19: Spanish health chiefs release latest corona virus figures

SPAIN has released its latest corona virus figures with 40 new people testing positive using a PCR test since yesterday evening. This takes the figures up to 244,109 cases in Spain.

Of those 40 cases, 17 were in Catalunya, 12 were in Madrid, only one was reported in Andalucia and and three were in Valencia.

The Spanish Health Ministry said 14 regions reported no new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. These new figures are down on Sunday’s when 48 people were reported to have tested positive.

Confusion over the number of deaths remains with the official total remaining the same for the ninth consecutive day at 27,136, but statistics show that 25 people have actually died in the last seven days. The Ministry said they were validating and correcting the number of deaths on a weekly basis.