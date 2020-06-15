Council and Red Cross working together to help most vulnerable in Adra on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA council and the local branch of the Red Cross are collaborating on helping the most vulnerable people in the municipality.

Mayor Manuel Sanchez and Adra Red Cross local assembly president Alicia Sanchez have signed an agreement to consolidate and strengthen assistance to vulnerable groups following a long history of the two institutions working together.

The Mayor underlined the importance of the agreement at what he described as “a crucial time.”

He commented, “We have to collaborate, because the objective is to support the most disadvantaged in circumstances of special need.”

Sanchez also praised the Red Cross for all their efforts in the name of the municipality.

In return the Red Cross branch president thanked the council for its commitment.

“It is going to allow us to carry on helping those who are going through these difficult times and cover such basic needs as food and medication.”

The agreement is focused on people affected by isolation and confinement, residents in a situation of energy poverty, the disabled and elderly, women and families with children is social difficulties and the homeless. It also applies to people affected by ERTE temporary suspensions of job contracts or job losses.

The council further explained that under the agreement its Social Services department will evaluate cases of people in a situation of extreme vulnerability due to the current socio-economic context with a view to meeting their needs as quickly as possible.

The local authority is going to issue a weekly report with the study and proposal to adopt measures to ease and minimise a lack of basic needs, which will be given to the Red Cross local assembly. In addition, weekly monitoring commissions will be established made up of social workers and Red Cross experts.