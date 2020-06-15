Costa Blanca 0-800 FRAUD ALERT: Long-Time Swindler Busted in Benidorm for Selling High-End Phones

A long-time swindler in Benidorm has been busted for fraudulently selling high-end smartphones in the Costa Blanca.

THE detainee, a 42-year-old man, has been arrested 10 times already for similar crimes.

The swindler would post advertisements offering high-end mobile phones on second-hand websites for extremely attractive prices.

The low prices should have been a warning sign, however, victims would fall for his scam by instantly paying him and never receiving the phone.

The National Police received several complaints from individuals who had fallen for this ‘too good to be true’ deal. One complaint was from a victim who claimed to have paid less than half of the original price for the high-end phone but never received the item.

The scammer has been in trouble with the law before and just in 2018 he was arrested for defrauding around €35,000 from victims but obviously didn’t learn his lesson!