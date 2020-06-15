Caught red-handed breaking into parked cars in capital of Spain holiday island Mallorca

MALLORCA police caught two thieves red-handed breaking into parked cars in the island capital Palma in the same week.

In the early hours of Friday morning a patrol in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of the city spotted an individual trying to force open vehicle doors. He set off the car alarm and fled, but the patrol caught up with and detained the 20-year old for attempted robbery.

Just days earlier, again in the early hours, another patrol came across a chap on a bike trying to force open car locks.

The 31-year old pedalled off when he saw the cops, leading to a chase.

He dumped the bike and tried to make a run for it, but the officers intercepted him.

The police reported there has been an increase in the number of vehicle break-ins in several districts in Palma.

They said they had solved more than 20 cases and made seven arrests in the last fortnight.