Calpe beaches open at last but 23-year-old chose the wrong day for a swim

THE reopening of Calpe’s beaches coincided with the rescue of a swimmer in difficulties near the Peñon de Ifach.

Calpe’s lifesaving service, the Local Police, Guardia Civil and Fire Brigade converged at Roca Plana near the helipad after the 112 Emergency Services were alerted after a 23-year-old was seen struggling to emerge from the rough sea.

Although the red flag that bans swimming had been hoisted at the adjoining El Raco beach, one of the lifeguards went into the sea and, after reaching the young man, gave him a rescue buoy to keep him afloat until the lifesavers’ boat arrived.

At the time of the rescue, lifeguards were present on the Cantal-Roig, Fossa and Arenal beaches but starting on on Monday June 15, the service will include the El Raco and Puerto Blanco beaches where they will be on duty between 11am and 7pm throughout the summer.