Breaking UK: Fighter Pilot Found Dead by Rescue Teams

THE pilot of the ill-fated US fighter jet that plunged into the North Sea this morning has been found dead by rescue teams.

The 48th Fighter Wing, who are based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, announced the news that the pilot’s body had been found on its Twitter feed.

Colonel Will Marshall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle has been located and confirmed deceased.

“This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.”

Colonel Marshall said that the pilot would not be named until his family had been informed.

The F-15 jet was on a routine training when it plunged into the sea just off the coast of Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire earlier today.