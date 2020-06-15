Black Lives Matter protests in Spain’s Costa Almeria with demands to end “structural racism”

Black Lives Matter protests have reached the Costa Almeria with demands to end what the organisers claimed is “structural racism” in Spain.

SOME 1,000 demonstrators, most of them young people marched between La Mojonera and Roquetas de Mar on Sunday morning under the banner ‘Racism is everyone’s war,’ and with messages of support for the protests in the US over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck.

“Let us breathe,” “I’m black and I’m human,” “My skin tone does not define who I am,” were just some of the messages on protesters’ placards.

Posting on social media about the event, Anticapitalistas Andalucia maintained the march was not just against racism, but also “police brutality.”