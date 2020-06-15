Beyoncé reinforces her support for the Black Lives Matter campaign

POP star Beyoncé stepped clearly into the Black Lives Matter movement this week by calling for justice for a black woman who was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.

The singer has written an open letter to the attorney general asking for charges to be brought against the officers responsible for the murder of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

Breonna, aged 26, was shot eight times while she slept in her bed when police raided her home in March. Three officers are on administrative leave, but Beyoncé urged authorities to arrest and bring charges against them.

The case of Breonna has been regularly highlighted in the Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd. Beyoncé said that the Kentucky authorities should “demonstrate the value of a black woman’s life”.

-- Advertisement --



The music icon, who published the letter on her website, added: “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police there are two real tragedies: the death itself and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”

The Attorney General’s office said it was aware of Beyoncé’s letter.