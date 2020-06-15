Behave responsibly, Mayor urges Adra beach-goers on Spain’s Costal Almeria

THE Adra mayor has urged beach-goers to behave responsibly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic situation

Speaking as the municipality’s beach season officially gets underway this week, Manuel Cortes commented, “we can enjoy the beaches, but it is essential to do so in a sensible way.”

He called for “individual and collective responsibility, so that between us all we collaborate and definitively defeat this virus.”

Adra Council’s Beach Contingency Plan for this summer features a series of health safety measures and protocols. These include a 50 per cent limit on maximum numbers of people on the town’s El Censo, San Nicolas, El Carboncillo and Sirena Loca beaches to enable correct social distancing.

Sporting and recreational activities are banned, as are using inflatables and having barbecues.

Lifeguard and safety services have been stepped up from 12 to 20 hours and six additional lifeguards added to the team.

The regional Andalucia government has meanwhile contracted 46 beach monitors for Adra.

Civil Protection, Guardia Civil and Local Police will be operating on the beaches to ensure compliance with the measures designed to protect health safety.

The plan also includes beach and facility cleanings and disinfections at least six times a day.

The mayor maintained the plan “safeguards the safety of our beaches,” explaining it could be revised according to “the evolution of the pandemic and rates in our province.”

He warned this could mean making it more restrictive if necessary.