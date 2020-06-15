Be Live Hotels reopening next month in Spain holiday islands Mallorca, Tenerife and Lanzarote

IN a further sign that Spain’s tourism sector is gearing up for the arrival of holidaymakers this summer, Be Live Hotels has announced it is reopening establishments in Mallorca, Tenerife and Lanzarote next month.

The chain, a division of the Globalia Spanish tourism group, said on Monday it will be welcoming guests from July onwards at two hotels in the Balearic Island and four in the Canaries, as well as at establishments in Portugal and the Dominican Republic.

The company stressed that it has implemented reinforced safety measures to protect the health of its guests, staff and collaborators.

Cleaning and disinfection will be stepped up in rooms, communal zones, personnel work areas and on items being brought into the hotels, such as luggage, with a particular focus on contact surfaces.

Rooms will be thoroughly disinfected when guests check out.

Staff will use face masks and gloves and temperatures checks will be carried out on hotel personnel and suppliers.

Maximum capacity numbers for communal areas like receptions, spas, gyms, restaurants and pools have all been revised.