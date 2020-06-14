Woman suffers serious injuries fleeing fire in home in capital of Spain holiday island Mallorca

A WOMAN was seriously injured fleeing a fire at her home in Mallorca capital Palma early on Saturday morning.

The Palma fire service reported the victim plunged to the bottom of a light well after the blaze broke out in the apartment in Calle Forn de Na Penya.

National Police officers rescued the woman and rushed her to the city’s Son Espases hospital.

The fire service said the flames caused significant damage to the property and to the one above, which was unoccupied at the time. It was not however necessary to evacuate the whole building.