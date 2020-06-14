UK: Police Swoop on Huge Crowds at ‘Quarantine Raves’ in Manchester

Huge crowds of revellers were pictured flouting lockdown rules in Manchester last night, as they flocked in their droves to illegal ‘quarantine raves’.

Young people were seen in the streets, dressed in party gear making their way to a rave in Carrington in Trafford.

In Daisy Nook in Oldham, another illegal rave was held that had been organised rapidly, most probably via social media.

Both illegal raids were busted by police, with paramedics in attendance in case they were required.

At the Carrington rave, police could be seen using their radios, while streams of young people surged past them, in far greater numbers than advised by the government during the pandemic.

Neighbours were shocked at the police presence at both illegal raves, with more than 50 emergency vehicles parked near the event in Carrington.

One resident claimed there were ‘thousands’ of people in attendance.

Multiple reports of a stabbing have emerged from the area today, although these are yet to be confirmed by Greater Manchester Police.

Local MP Angela Rayner said she was out with a charity in Oldham ‘dealing with the illegal rave’ at Daisy Nook.

She later posted on Twitter: “Those who attended put themselves and their loved ones at risk. Completely irresponsible. A lot of effort went into online events this weekend across Greater Manchester to stop this sort of stupidity. Those who attended should be ashamed of themselves. My local area now has to deal with the aftermath.”

The aftermath included thousands of used drinks bottles and cigarette stubs revellers left behind in their wake.