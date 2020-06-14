UK BREAKING: Man Caught Urinating on Hero’s Memorial Arrested after Handing Himself In

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Essex this morning after a memorial to PC Keith Palmer was urinated on during yesterday’s protests in London.

Outpourings of disgust from all sides of yesterday’s argument dominated social media after the picture of the man relieving himself on the hero policeman’s memorial emerged.

The unified response to the image that has now been shared tens of thousands of time on social media mirrors that of Met Police chief Bas Javid who called the act “disgusting and abhorrent.”

The Metropolitan Police have just issued a statement that the man, who is not being named, has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after handing himself in to police in Essex.