UK Breaking: Man, 20 Dies of ‘Drug Overdose’, Woman, 18, Raped and Three Stabbed at Illegal ‘Quarantine Raves’

Following a series of illegal ‘quarantine raves’ in Manchester last night, it has emerged that a man in his 20s has died from a suspected drug overdose.

Greater Manchester Police are also making further enquiries into reports an 18-year-old woman was raped at one of the illegal raves held in Carrington.

Police estimate that at one event in Droylsden there were 4,000 revellers and in Carrington, around 2,000. Needless to say, social distancing was not observed and ravers were not wearing masks.

There were three separate stabblings at the rave in Carrington, including one which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The Assistant Chief Constable of the Manchester force said that: “Police officers managed to safely enter the crowds, locate the man and administer life-saving first aid before paramedics arrived.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that the actions of those officers provided essential treatment to the man now in hospital and I would like to thank them for their efforts.”

Police investigations into all crimes connected with last night’s events are ongoing.