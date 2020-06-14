UK BREAKING: Coronavirus Hospital Deaths Rise by Lowest Figure since March

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has increased by 31 in the past 24-hours, marking the lowest comparable rise since lockdown began.

There were 27 deaths in England, 3 in Wales, 1 in Scotland and none reported in Northern Ireland.

This compares with last Sunday’s figures which showed 77 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in UK hospitals over the previous 24-hours.

It’s important to remember that weekends generally lead to a lag in hospital results being relayed to the necessary authorities.

The number of deaths recorded does not take into account those lost to the virus in carehomes in any of the UK countries.

The UK’s official death toll increased to 41,662 yesterday after 181 additional fatalities were reported in the previous 24-hours.

Although the numbers are moving downwards, the UK still has the 3rd highest coronavirus death rate in the world.