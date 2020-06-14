Trio Set Up Delivery Service in Spain’s Costa de la Luz to Beat Lockdown

THREE young men in the town of La Linea de la Concepcion have started their own small business which they hope will really take off as it is called Te lovo volando (I’ll fly it to you).

It’s not a new idea as companies such as Deliveroo and Just Eat have been doing the same for years, but these three decided that rather than be unemployed during lockdown they would do something about it.

They now deliver food from some 30 bars and restaurants to properties in the municipality, have expanded to a work force of 10 and have just signed an agreement with a local supermarket to transport groceries.

Starting with very little, they have invested in equipment and vehicles and are in the process of creating their own App.

Local Councillor for Commerce, Alejandro Azuaga met with them to formally congratulate the three founders and to encourage them to continue to expand.