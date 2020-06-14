Thunderstorms High humidity and Hot Temperatures Forecast to Sweep the UK

Brits prepare for thunderstorms and heavy humidity as hot temperatures continue

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter much of Britain today, after a balmy Saturday, which saw temperatures reach 25.5C in Porthmadog, Sunday is forecast to be a washout throughout England and Wales.

Northern Ireland is set to be hit by the worst of the storms and heavy thunder while Showers are set to drench the west of the country. Other parts should enjoy some sunshine although temperatures will likely make it feel muggy.

The Met Office has today issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK.

Its warnings – covering Wales, the East Midlands, Yorkshire and North East England – will be in place between 12pm and 7pm today. A Met Office spokesman said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop on Saturday, initially over parts of north Wales and the southern part of northwest England around midday, and then later in the afternoon across Cumbria and north Pennines.

“Most of these will not last long but could produce 20mm rain in less than an hour, leading to some localised flooding.

“Lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards in places. The showers and thunderstorms will slowly die out from the south later this afternoon and through the early evening.”