Summer nightlife with no discos and dance venues on the cards in Spain’s capital Madrid

MADRID is famous for its vibrant night-life, but the Spanish capital could be facing a summer without discos and dance venues.

Madrid has been particularly severely hit by the Covid-19 epidemic, and the Vice-President of the region had said that some restrictions are likely to remain in place after the state of alarm is lifted on June 22.

Speaking to press following a visit to a gymnasium on Saturday Ignacio Aguado said limits related to maximum numbers of people in public place and the opening of discos and night spots will probably continue to be applied in the region in July, along with “some temporary measures”, and “in some cases throughout the whole of summer.”

The aim, Aguado said, is “to guarantee there are no new outbreaks and that we have a safe region until we can find a vaccine.”

He explained the situation would be looked at “sector by sector and case by case” to determine when to apply restrictions, underlining the importance of balancing economic activity and “the return to normality with the necessary safety measures.”

The regional Vice-President warned, “The fact that on June 22 we will be able to move freely round Spain and regain our normal as possible life does not mean we can lower our guard.

“We cannot lose respect for the virus.”