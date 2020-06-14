Spain’s Top Restaurant in Madrid Illegally Demands Diners ‘Test Negative’ for Covid-19

A restaurant in Madrid has allegedly demanded that diners must ‘test negative’ for Covid-19 before they are allowed to make a table reservation at its establishment.

On Friday Madrid’s Ginkgo Restaurant & Sky Bar allegedly told a customer it was obligatory to have a Covid-19 test at least 72 hours prior to making a reservation to dine at the restaurant, and test negative for the disease, according to Spain’s LaSexta. Furthermore, the establishment is said to have offered the customer the opportunity to have the Covid-19 test at the restaurant at a cost of 55 euros. However, just 24 hours later, the restaurant made an announcement stating that tests are now “voluntary” when making a reservation.

Spain’s consumer rights organisation FACUA has pointed out that this practice is “illegal”. Commenting on the incident, FACUA spokesman Rubén Sánchez, stated: “They had to backtrack because – amongst other things – this is illegal. Establishments have to comply with health and safety rules, such as ensuring safe distances between different groups of diners and, of course, ensuring that waiters attend the public with a mask.”spain #restaurant #madrid #covid19 #FACUA