Spain’s Andalucia Announces €165m Investment to Generate 19,000+ Jobs

Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno has announced an investment of €165 million for its AIRE Plan to generate around 19,000 jobs in the Costa del Sol towns and other municipalities in the region.

THE proposal is expected to be approved by the regional Government next week on Tuesday June 16. The Junta of Andalucia will work with the municipalities to generate 19,000 jobs to not only help towns get back on their feet, but also help provide opportunities for the jobless, particularly those that have lost their livelihood as a result of the pandemic.

Moreno believes the AIRE Plan will be “air and oxygen” for many Andalucians who are suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Jobs will be created mainly in the public sector, for various projects “from helping to maintain public spaces, to providing social care and ensuring basic public services, depending on local needs”. stated Moreno. “Contracts will last between six and eight months to help municipalities carry out recovery projects that have been impacted by pandemic.”

In short, “this investment of €165 million that will provide employment opportunities for our unemployed and for our municipalities”, added Moreno. “The Aire Plan, coupled with the 3,000 beach assistants hired to patrol all the coastal areas demonstrate that Andalucia is fulfilling its commitments, and implementing employment plans to boost economic activity in the region.”