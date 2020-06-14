Spain: Man Slaughters Wife and Children in Frenzied Stabbing in Úbeda, Jaén

Reports are emerging from Jaén today that a 52-year-old man has killed his wife and two children in a frenzied attack at the family home in Úbeda.

His wife, aged 46 and their children, 12 and 17-years-old, died after being stabbed in the shocking attack.

After murdering his family, the man then leapt from his 4th floor balcony to his death.

The incident is being treated as a case of gender violence.

Domestic abuse is a big problem in Spain, which has been heightened by the coronavirus lockdown.

Today’s murder is the 5th case of a woman being killed by a partner or ex-partner during the state of alarm.