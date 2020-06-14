Spain: Covid-19 Outbreak Worsens at Bilbao Hospital

REPORTS are emerging that suggest a Covid-19 outbreak in a Bilbao hospital has worsened.

The Basurto hospital has 37 cases of the coronavirus, 14 of which are health workers, 12 patients and 11 visitors.

The Basque Country is still struggling with the virus, whereas the rest of Spain is emerging from the crisis.

Two other possible outbreaks in the Basque region are feared, one at Txagorritxu hospital in Vitoria and Alto Deba, Gipuzkoa.

Basque health authorities have announced new protocols to regulate visitors to hospitals including a PCR test together with a declaration to check their temperature, even while at home.

The outbreak is being contained despite the rising number of cases, which should now reduce as a result.