Pilot tourism plan “makes more sense than ever” insists Balearic President in response to news Spain reopening borders to Schengen zone countries early

THE Balearic Island pilot tourism plan “makes more sense than ever”, regional president Francina Armengol insisted in response to the news that Spain is bringing forward reopening its borders with Schengen zone countries, with the exception of Portugal, from July 1 to June 22.

Armengol welcomed the decision announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which means that travellers from many European countries will be allowed into Spain on the date the state of alarm is due to be lifted and free movement around the country will be permitted once again.

Speaking to press after the weekly videoconference meeting with the Prime Minister and the heads of Spain’s regional administrations, Armengol said she did not believe it represented a problem for the pilot tourist scheme, which gets underway in the archipelago tomorrow Monday. The plan was for up to 10,900 Germans to visit the islands up until the end of June without having to go into a 14-day quarantine following the establishment of a so-called ‘safe travel corridor’ between Germany and the Balearics.

-- Advertisement --



The regional president said the pilot project remained “good news for our economy and for our tourism sector.”

She pointed out the islands will be the first destination to open, and said the initiative “will allow for testing this new situation, the completed protocols and the health resources” before the international frontiers reopen.

“Everything is ready for reactivating a season which is so necessary and key for the Balearics”, Armengol maintained.