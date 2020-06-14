Not for Profit Organisation Endorses Euro Weekly News Article on the Sun

THE following comment was received from the Sunlight Institute in response to an article about sunlight at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/06/11/health-and-beauty-news-tips-for-treating-your-skin-after-basking-in-the-sunshine/.

Thank you for the article. I was happy to see that you did not denigrate sunlight exposure, but simply talked about how to take care of the skin after being in the sun. Sun exposure is essential for human health. Here are some facts about the healthful effects of sun exposure:

Influenza diminishes almost to nothing during late spring, summer, and early fall, times of greatest sun exposure and vitamin D production.

Seventy-five percent of melanomas occurs on areas of the body seldom or never exposed to sun.

Women who sunbathe regularly have half the risk of death during a 20-year period compared to those who stay indoors.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is highest in areas of little sunlight, and virtually disappears in areas of year-round direct sunlight.

A Spanish study shows that women who seek the sun have one-eleventh the hip-fracture risk as sun avoiders.

Men who work outdoors have half the risk of melanoma as those who work indoors.

Women who avoid the sun have 10-times the risk of breast cancer as those who embrace the sun.

Sun exposure decreases heart disease risk.

Sun exposure dramatically improves mood.

Those persons who spend many hours daily outdoors have only 1/50 the risk of Parkinson’s disease!

For each death caused by diseases associated with sun exposure, there are 328 deaths caused by diseases associated with sun deprivation.

Sun exposure increases the production of BDNF, essential to nerve function.

Sun exposure can produce as much as 20,000 IU of vitamin D in 20 minutes of full-body sun exposure.

In the U.S., vitamin D deficiency in children has increased by 83 times during a 14-year period. That is likely due to indoor living and sunscreen use.

More information: sunlightinstitute.org, and read Dr. Marc Sorenson’s book, Embrace the Sun.