New Normality to Hit Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca by The End of Next Week

Many regions of the country are now in Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan, and this is the last step before the nation emerges into the ‘new normality.’

THE new normality will begin in the northwestern region of Spain, Galicia, on Monday and by the end of the week Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will also experience this ‘new normality.’

The new normality will reinstate the previous freedom of movement and ports, airports, bus stations and train stations will all be operating, albeit under strict security protocols.

Wearing face masks will be an obligation when individuals are outside in public spaces and cannot respect the mandatory 1.5m distance. Masks will also be compulsory on public transport and in closed spaces. However, if this mandatory mask measure is not abided to, you may face fines of up to €100.

-- Advertisement --



The State of Alarm enacted by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to help contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will officially end on Sunday, June 21, a date which also marks the start of the new normality.