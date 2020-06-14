Most of Spain’s New Covid-19 Cases & Fatalities Still Pertain to Madrid

The latest statistics from the Health Ministry reveal that most of Spain’s new Covid-19 cases and fatalities are still focused in Madrid, compared to the other regions.

Around 48 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, with at least a quarter of these cases pertaining to Madrid. There were 12 new cases registered in Madrid, eight in Valencia, seven in Catalunia, four in Aragón, three in Andalucía, Castilla y León and the Basque Country, two in Cantabria and Extremadura and just one in Galicia, Melilla, Murcia and La Rioja. There were no cases registered in Asturias, Baleares, Canarias, Castilla La Mancha, Ceuta and Navarra in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases registered in the country now exceeds 243,928,300.

Spain has suffered around 26 Covid-19 fatalities during the last week, taking the country’s death toll to 27,136. There were six deaths from the disease in Madrid, followed by four in Castilla y León, three in Asturias, Castilla La Mancha and the Basque Country, two in Catalunia and just one in Andalucía, Aragón, Valencia, Extremadura and Murcia.

As a result of these statistics, Madrid remains in Phase 2 of de-escalation for now, and is expected to request advancement to phase 3 of de-escalation from June 22 – which means restrictions will remain in place as reported, while the majority of the country will advance to the new normal.