Lewis Hamilton damning criticism of bullfighting red rag to Spain’s bullring pin-up

LEWIS Hamilton’s damning criticism of bullfighting was a red rag to one of the pin-ups of Spain’s bullrings.

Cayetano Rivera has hit back at the six-time Formula One champion for his online comments on the Spanish tradition.

“Spain, this is truly disgusting,” Hamilton posted on Instagram alongside an image put out by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) association of a bull killed in the ring with the message ‘Don’t’ let torture masquerade as culture’.

-- Advertisement --



“Children in Spain learn to torture and kill bulls at the age of 14”, he told his 17 million Instagram followers.

“We ask the Ministry of Education to close bullfighting schools immediately, you can help by sharing this request.”

Rivera took to Twitter to respond the racing driver.

Mr. @LewisHamilton doesn't like bullfights… So?

Anyways, before criticising someone else's culture, you should at least learn more about what you're talking about.#respect ! And don't let knaves fool you!

— Cayetano (@Cayetano_Rivera) June 13, 2020

“Mr Hamilton doesn’t like bullfights…So?”, he starts.

“Before criticising someone else’s culture you should at least learn more about what you’re talking about

“Respect”, his tweet goes on.

“And don’t let knaves fool you!”

Hamilton, a vegan, has often spoken out on animal rights issues.