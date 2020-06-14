Italy: New Coronavirus Lockdown in Rome Sparks Fears of Second Wave

An entire apartment block in Rome has been placed under total lockdown over fears there is a deadly second wave of infections on its way.

The apartment block, located on Piazza Pecile in the Garbatella district of Rome has now had at least 17 residents test positive for the virus.

News of the new infections emerged as the country lost 78 more of its people to the virus on Saturday.

The new cluster of cases has led to prompt action from the authorities, with police cordoning-off the apartment block to protect other residents and neighbours.

Infected residents were moved to a nearby hospital, while others were re-located to a hotel in the Italian capital.

Among the sick are two young children and a number of elderly residents.