German travel companies sending staff to Mallorca to check safety measures in place for Spain’s pilot tourism project

GERMAN travel company staff will be among the passengers arriving in Mallorca on flights from Germany on Monday in what is Spain’s pilot tourism project, according to Spanish press.

The reports say that tour operator, travel agency and hotel chain representatives, along with quality inspectors, will travel to the Balearic Island to evaluate the safety measures adopted by the authorities to guarantee holidaymakers are protected from a risk of Covid-19 infection.

Some 400 passengers are due to land in Palma tomorrow on services from Dusseldorf and Frankfurt following the establishment of a so-called ‘safe travel corridor’ between the northern European nation and the Balearic Islands.

The initiative means up to 10,900 German tourists will visit the archipelago over the next fortnight.

Nearly 50 flights have been scheduled from various German airports to Palma, Ibiza and Mahon between Monday and the end of the month.

The passengers do not have to go into a 14-day quarantine, but they will be subject to strict health controls during their stay, which must be at least five days.

If any display symptoms of Covid-19 while in the archipelago, a protocol will immediately be put into action.

A PCR test will be carried out, and the tourist will have to stay inside their accommodation for four hours until the results.

If they test positive, they will be moved and put into isolation in accommodation contracted by the Balearic Island government.