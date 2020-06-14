Fan invades pitch at Real Mallorca – Barcelona game

Last night during a Spanish league match in which spectators were banned, a man ran on to the pitch and briefly delayed Real Mallorca vs Barcelona on Saturday. Spectators are barred from the matches in line with health measures to reduce the risks of transmitting possible infections of the COVID-19 virus.

Football with Brownie

As part of the precautionary measures instated to tackle the spread of the coronavirus in Spain, all La Liga games are to be played in empty stadiums. Such was the case in Barcelona’s trip to the Estadi de Son Moix, at least until an unidentified man wearing a number 10 Argentina shirt emerged on the field.

The man, who was quickly apprehended by the stadium guard, made an attempt to take a selfie with Barca’s Jordi Alba inside the 53rd minute. As to how he ended up inside the arena remains unknown.

-- Advertisement --



Written by Adam Brown