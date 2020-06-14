Eden Hazard Returns to Real Madrid Training ‘Like an Airplane’ after Stunning Body Transformation

BELGIAN football superstar Eden Hazard has emerged from the Covid-19 hiatus looking in fantastic shape after signing a whopping £150m deal with Real Madrid.

Former Chelsea star Hazard was criticised earlier in the season for looking overweight. But he’s been working hard behind closed doors during the coronavirus lockdown to emerge looking ‘like an airplane’ according to Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

In April, the player admitted that he was struggling against weight gain. During his three months out, he dieted and trained at home in isolation and is now in better shape than ever.

Arbeloa is obviously impressed with Eden Hazard’s body transformation, commenting to press that “he is going to win us many games.”