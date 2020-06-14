Earlier Than Expected: Spain’s Borders Reopen to Schengen Zone on June 21 Bar Portugal

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has announced that borders with the Schengen zone will reopen on June 21, earlier than expected.

SANCHEZ is currently in a telematic meeting with the heads of the regional governments and during this time, the prime minister expressed that Spain would be reopening all of its borders with Schengen zone countries on June 21, except for Portugal who will reopen its borders with Spain on July 1.

On July 1 King Felipe VI and the Portuguese heads of state will celebrate the reopening of the Spanish-Portuguese border with an event.

As borders open earlier than expected, the mandatory 14-day quarantine will also be lifted earlier than expected.

In the last week, 27 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus have been reported in Spain and in the last 24 hours, there have been 235 new cases.

Worldwide the Johns Hopkins University records that 7.7 million people have been infected and over 430,000 individuals have died as a result of the pandemic.

The Schengen zone includes Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

However, as reported, Portugal will have to wait for a little longer until travel to and from Spain is allowed.