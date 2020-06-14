Costa del Sol Secures €4m for Ambitious Project to Modernise Marbella’s Tourism Sector

Costa del Sol’s Marbella has secured a budget of €4 million to make it one of Spain’s “Top Tourist Destinations” in Spain.

MARBELLA’s Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and the CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, Margarita del Cid presented their ‘Great Tourist City Plan of Marbella’, to the President of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado. Their project aims to improve the municipality’s tourism to make it one of Spain’s “top tourism destinations”.

“Today is an important day for Marbella because we have come to present a plan that is another important step for tourism in this city in order to be classified as a Great Tourist City”, stated Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz. The regional Government is allocating a budget of €4 million, of which 50% raised will be financed by the Junta of Andalucía. Turismo Costa del Sol is currently finalising the technical report for approval, she added.

The complete plan which “will reflect our future strategy” and will be ready to present to the regional government in July. “We want to provide the city with tools that make us a leading destination in tourist information through the launch of virtual offices and innovative promotions, thanks to technology.”

-- Advertisement --



Some of Marbella’s aims include: