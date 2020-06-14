UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Gives the Green Light to UK Shoppers

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said this morning on a live tv interview that the two-metre social distancing rule is under “urgent” review by the government.

Chancellor Sunak said that “everything is kept under review” with scientists and economists as the coronavirus pandemic evolves, he gave the green light for shops to open amid fears that businesses could not last any longer and would go under if they had to remain shut.

He went on to say: “The Prime Minister has put in place a comprehensive review of the two metre rule. “Now we have made good progress in suppressing the virus, we’re at a different stage of the epidemic than we were at the beginning, and that enables us to take a fresh look at this.

“It is important we look at it comprehensively in the round and that is what we will do urgently.”. Mr Sunak said he recognised the importance of reducing the rule ahead of non-essential businesses reopening their doors for the first time in three months next week.

He added: “I can very much understand the positive impact it will have on businesses’ ability to open and thereby maintain the jobs that they have and make sure all the people that work for them can come back to those jobs.

But Mr. Sunak warned while he understood concerns from businesses about not being able to operate under social distancing laws, health and safety was still the number one priority.

Earlier in Statement this he said shops have to put measures in place to allow social distancing on their premises before they can reopen and any business which opens without following guidelines will be issued enforcement notices.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, visiting a John Lewis store, said “extraordinary steps” had been taken to ensure people can “shop in confidence, knowing that it’s going to be safe”.