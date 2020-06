THE Festival of Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) is celebrated nine weeks after Easter and in Spain is accompanied by parades and the spreading of petals.

This year, because of the lockdown, there have been no large gatherings, but today (Sunday June 14) the Parish church of San Manuel Gonzalez in Mijas hosted a ceremony which saw the Eucharist carried in a short parade to the entrance the church.

All present had to comply with social distancing, wear masks and cleanse their hands with gel.