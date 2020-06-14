British Holidaymakers Could be Banned from US for MONTHS Top Coronavirus Official Warns

Dr Anthony Fauci, a top adviser to the White House during the pandemic, has said Brits can expect to be banned from entering the US, possibly until a vaccine has been developed.

Mr Fauci added that the current ban on UK tourists which started on March 16, will now stay in place for at least a few months.

Almost 4 million British holidaymakers make their way to the US every year. However, only those travellers with green cards, American spouses or who are British government officials are currently allowed in.

“It’s going to be really wait and see. I don’t think there’s going to be an immediate pull back for those kinds of restrictions. My feeling, looking at what’s going on with the infection rate, I think it’s more likely measured in months rather than weeks.”

Dr Fauci also spoke of the potential danger of spreading infections during the Black Lives Matter protests which have hit cities across the US and UK in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“The bottom line is there is a risk (in protesting), and of course it’s concerning,” he said.

The US government will review its decision periodically during the coming weeks.