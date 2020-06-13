WATCH: Snake saved after slithering into car engine just before surprised driver starts up in Spain’s Andalucia

A SNAKE had a lucky escape after slithering up into the engine of a car parked up in Cartaya in the Andalucia province of Huelva.

Un polizón escurridizo (culebra bastarda) se subió al motor de un vehículo a través de una de las aletas instantes antes de que el propietario iniciara la marcha. El #SEPRONA de la @guardiacivil de Huelva la sacó tras desmontar un protector y la restableció a su habitad. pic.twitter.com/qYZdVRRT0C — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) June 12, 2020

The driver was just about to start the ignition of the company vehicle when he spotted the metre and a half long serpent go up inside one of the front wings.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s SEPRONA nature protection service searched the car for the snake and managed to extract it from the nook in the engine where it had settled itself.

They returned it unharmed to its natural habitat on the bank of a nearby river.