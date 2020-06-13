WATCH: Snake saved after slithering into car engine just before surprised driver starts up in Spain’s Andalucia

COSY: The Guardia extracted the snake from the nook where it had settled itself CREDIT: Guardia Civil Twitter @guardiacivil

A SNAKE had a lucky escape after slithering up into the engine of a car parked up in Cartaya in the Andalucia province of Huelva.


The driver was just about to start the ignition of the company vehicle when he spotted the metre and a half long serpent go up inside one of the front wings.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s SEPRONA nature protection service searched the car for the snake and managed to extract it from the nook in the engine where it had settled itself.


They returned it unharmed to its natural habitat on the bank of a nearby river.




