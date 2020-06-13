UK Government Plans Summer Camps to Give Working Parents a Break

UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to announce opening summer camps for schoolchildren from Monday next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already told Brits that there would be a big “catch-up” for kids before Autumn. The plans included a national tutoring programme for children with special needs or from a low-income background.

The aim of the summer camp initiative is to help the kids who teachers feel have suffered as a result of not attending classes regularly.

It has been three months since schools across England shut their doors, for many parents, this has been far too long.

With no childcare alternatives during the lockdown, even as restrictions have been lifted, many are left without any option but to go to work.

If the camps go ahead as planned, it will be the first time since World War II that pupils have attending school during the summer break.