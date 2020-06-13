Tourism professionals on Spain’s Costa Almeria check out Pulpi’s attractions in anticipation of travel sector reboot

TOURISM professionals from around Almeria have been checking out Pulpi’s visitor attractions firsthand in the countdown to the start of the ‘new normality’ and the reboot of the travel sector.

Representatives from the Cuevas del Almanzora, Mojacar, Cabo de Gata, Macael and Adra tourist offices took part in a so-called ‘familiarisation trip’.

The idea is to give people working in the travel and tourism sector the opportunity to experience what a destination has to offer in person and gain a more in-depth knowledge of the sights and activities.

Organised by the Isla de Terreros Tourism Association in collaboration with Pulpi council, last Thursday’s trip started with an exploration of one of the locality’s star attractions: the giant gypsum crystal geode.

The tourist office staff also took in the San Juan de los Terreros castle and several of the local beaches.