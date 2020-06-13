Swinging further towards new normality as playgrounds reopen on Spain’s holiday favourites Mallorca and Ibiza

THE Balearic Islands have moved another step forward towards the so-called new normality with the reopening of public children’s playgrounds on Saturday.

Under the regional government order published in the BOIB Balearic Island Official Bulletin, local councils in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera can open up children’s play facilities for the first time since the start of the health crisis, but subject to safety requirements.

The playgrounds have to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected twice a day, especially surfaces where there is the most contact.

One of the cleans must be at the end of day or very first thing in the morning, and the other ideally at midday.

The local authorities must also put up informative signs featuring the main measures for preventing the transmission of Covid-19, with particular emphasis on hand-washing, respiratory hygiene and social distancing.