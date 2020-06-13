Spain’s Police Arrest Eight Suspects on Costa del Sol for Alleged Murder & Drug Crimes

Spain’s police have detained eight suspects on the Costa del Sol for an alleged murder and a series of drug robberies.

ACCORDING to the Guardia Civil, the murder in question took place on November 2019 in Seville’s La Puebla de Cazalla. During the evening of the murder, the murdered victim had arranged a meeting to sell marijuana, in the same warehouse that it was produced. However, the ‘buyers’ – who were actually a gang that stole drugs from other drug criminals – had no intention of ‘buying’ the drugs.

The victim was fatally shot during the confrontation, but another family member who was also shot at escaped serious injury. The group fled by foot as their car was blocked by the Guardia Civil who were alerted to the crime.

Thanks to collaboration with Malaga’s National Police, the main suspects have now been caught, despite the fact the one of them fled to Germany. However, thanks to police surveillance in both countries, he was arrested on the same day that he returned to Madrid to meet a former partner in February. All of the suspects involved have now been detained with six of them in prison until they are formally charged.