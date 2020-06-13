Spain’s Costa del Sol Steps Up Surveillance This Weekend Ready for Influx of Visitors from Across Andalucia

Costa del Sol’s Malaga has announced extra security measures to cope with the influx of visitors expected from around the Andalucian region over the weekend.

IT is the first weekend of freedom of movement between the provinces of Andalucia since the lockdown began in mid-March. To prepare for the influx of visitors over Saturday and Sunday, Malaga’s Local Police have ensured extra surveillance during the night time, as well as during the day. Extra surveillance has been organised at access points to the beaches to ensure restrictions and capacity requirements are complied with.

An additional 50 security officers will join an army of 200 agents, who usually cover this service on the weekends. Malaga Town Hall has confirmed that the Local Police will patrol the beach area on Saturday and Sunday, from 12:00pm to 21:00pm. A group of 20 Civil Protection volunteers will also help to provide reinforcement for ‘beach surveillance’.

Night time surveillance will also be reinforced between the hours of 23pm and 5am over the weekend thanks to four additional units, as well as plain-clothed agents. Around 18 troops in total will control the usual nightlife areas, confirmed Malaga Town Hall.