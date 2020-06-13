SPAIN TODAY: MediaMarkt holds ‘VAT-FREE DAY’ Online to Avoid Store Overcrowding

With shops beginning to reopen in Spain, many of the larger stores are concerned about overcrowding, as people make up for lost time.

MediaMarkt has taken the step of introducing an online-only VAT-Free day today.

The time slot for grabbing a bargain by shaving 21% off the price tag is from 8pm today to 9am on Monday.

MediaMarkt has held this kind of event before, introducing its first VAT-free day in Spain in 2007.

The campaign has undergone various changes since then and has become one of the most anticipated days by the electronics retailer’s customers.

With most of Spain entering Phase 3 of de-escalation on Monday, MediaMarkt is not the only firm prepared for a mass return to the shops.

Many retailers have struggled through the pandemic, despite many of their workers being furloughed by the Spanish government.

It is hoped that the majority of stores will bounce back quickly with shoppers returning in their droves after a long lockdown in Spain.