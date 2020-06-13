Spain: Barcelona Returns to the Spanish League for Match against Mallorca

Spanish football is back, although in a slightly different format than we’re used to, with virtual fans and crowd sounds.

Nevertheless, La Liga kickstarted its post-COVID season last Wednesday, coming as a big relief to Spain’s millions of football fans.

Today fans can look forward to an action-packed match when defending champions Barcelona take on Mallorca tonight.

The match will take place on the island of Mallorca, albeit in an empty stadium, but fans will be able to view the game online.

Barcelona will be on the island for just 13 hours to account for the pandemic. They will stay for long enough for the match before heading off home to Spain.