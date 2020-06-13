Real Madrid ‘Eye £71million N’Golo Kante’ as Chelsea look to Raise Funds

Second placeholders of Spain’s La Liga, Real Madrid has set its sights on a £71m bid for French Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said that he no longer sees the Frenchman as part of his planned Stamford Bridge revolution.

This had led to speculation that Kante could leave the ‘Blues’ for some time now, which would give Lampard the money to use to bolster his team with other players.

Spain’s premier football league, La Liga, has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many clubs struggling to stay afloat.

It is hoped that after matches were restarted last Wednesday, more revenue will now be generated for the league, despite there not being stadium audiences.

News that Real Madrid is set to make a £71m swoop on N’golo Kante has not come as a surprise to many who were aware of Lampard’s wider plan.

The star player is expected to sign with the Real Madrid any day now, while the transfer window remains open.