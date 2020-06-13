Queen Celebrates Birthday with ‘Scaled-Back’ Trooping the Colour Ceremony

As EWN revealed earlier, the Queen’s birthday was to be marked with a small military ceremony rather than the usual and very grand Trooping the Colour.

The brief ceremonial event traditionally held before formal birthday celebrations start, took place at 11am this morning at Windsor Castle.

Although Trooping the Colour usually takes place at Buckingham Palace, the scaled-back version had to be moved to Windsor Castle where the Queen is in isolation with Prince Philip.

The small ceremonial event was designed in just two weeks to allow for social distancing among soldiers. The traditional Trooping the Colour event had already been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trooping the Colour ordinarily sees thousands flock to Buckingham Palace, lining the Mall to see the pageantry of the ceremony.

However, this year the event meant that guardsmen had to maintain social distancing while standing in ceremonial formation.

Although a much quieter birthday than the Queen is used to, there was still sufficient ‘pomp and circumstance’ to make it a memorable day.

The Royal Family are spending the rest of the day in quiet celebration of Her Majesty’s 94th birthday, with many members joining the party ‘remotely’.