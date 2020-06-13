Pince Charles and Emmanuel Macron to Meet on Quarantine-Exempt Visit

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will be the first members of the Royal Family to hold a major event during lockdown conditions when they welcome the French president to the UK.

Emmanuel Macron will meet with Charles and Camilla on 18th June at their luxurious London home.

The event is to mark the 80th anniversary of a famous speech by legendary French president Charles de Gaulle.

Mr Macron will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule imposed on others who travel to the UK. The reasons for this exception is said to be that he is in the country as a representative of a foreign country on business.

Clarence House has confirmed that all government guidelines on social distancing will be followed.

Prince Charles and Camilla will travel from Birkhall in Scotland, where they have been isolating, to Clarence House in London to attend the meeting.

The royal couple have both had to self-isolate in March after Charles contracted coronavirus. However, they have been carrying out royal engagements remotely via video calls.

Even the Queen has embraced new technology at the age of 94, having recently made her first Zoom call to 4 careworkers for Carers’ Week earlier in June.