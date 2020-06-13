Moroccan Youtubers Hit Back at Spain’s Rightwing Vox for FALSE Trafficking & Minimum Income Accusations

Moroccan Youtubers have hit back at Spain’s Rightwing’s party Vox for “false” accusations over the recently approved Minimum Income benefit.

Vox is accused of using the Youtubers’ video footage to spread “false” information. According to the Youtubers, Vox has falsely accused them of being “trafficking mafias” planning to take advantage of, and abuse, the country’s recently introduced Minimum Income benefit.

The inflammatory and controversial video recently publicised on Vox’s Twitter and Facebook accounts by the party’s Communication Secretary Andalucia Rubén Pulido (@rubnpulido), shows five Youtubers speaking in Arabic. The video is accompanied with a statement from Vox, stating: “The human trafficking mafias can now also benefit from the Minimum Income paid by Spaniards who have been working for a lifetime”. The controversy has arisen because none of the Moroccan Youtubers are actually saying what Vox is accusing them of (see video below).

The five Youtubers in the video in question are Otman Barcelona (Otmane El Hadad), Khadija Ben Amar Taza, Abou Mariam, Karim Kasri and Abou Razan, who are settled in Spain (three of which have Spanish nationality and the other two have a card of residence). In their videos, they are actually translating Spain’s recent news in Arabic, claim the Youtubers. “Apart from one comment on the Minimum Income, most of the content is about issues from car registration/certification to recipes.”

Vox Leader Santiago Abascal has made no secret that his party is against the Minimum Income. The benefit was agreed by Congress on Wednesday June 10 for the most vulnerable families in the country, as reported. Vox was the only party against the benefit, describing the plan as “the price for the pact with the devil”. Abascal said the initiative will be “very expensive” because it is potentially open to abuse “by all who arrive by boat”.