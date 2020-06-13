Health professional warns “reckless new trend” of wearing mask on arm is putting lives at risk

Health professional warns “reckless new trend” of wearing protective masks on the arm is putting everyone’s safety at unnecessary risk.

WITH the government announcing everyone must wear a mask where social distancing cannot be maintained, it appears a new trend has emerged of people wearing theirs on their arm in public – particularly in bars and reataurants.

But Carmen Sarabia, Professor of Nursing at the University of Cantabria and member of the Health Care and Services Research Unit, says this is putting lives at risk.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, she said: “Just as we will no longer leave home without a mask, we should not leave home without a ‘case’ (to put the mask in) either”.

She said wearing a mask hanging from an arm, exposing it directly not only to the virus but also to “any type of bacteria that may adhere to the filters”, is not hygienic.

In addition, it can “easily brush against any table or chair that might be contaminated”.

Sarabia and other experts insist that when a mask is not being worn, it should be stored safely, not left out.

“Both at home and outdoors, masks should be stored and kept in an airtight container. A zippered plastic bag, the kind used for freezing food, is sufficient.”